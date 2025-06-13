Chop victim’s 2 friends held in Princes Town

- File photo

Two men are assisting the police with an investigation after their 55-year-old friend was brutally attacked a few days ago.

The victim, Roland Banwarie of Malgretoute Road, Princes Town, remained hospitalised with several chop wounds up to the afternoon of June 12.

Both suspects are also from Princes Town.

According to police, officers from the Princes Town Police Station responded to a report of wounding off Manahambre Road, Princes Town, on June 7, shortly before 10 pm.

The police were told that earlier, at around 7.40 pm, he was seated in a brown Toyota Corolla Cressida with two men in the area and an argument broke out.

He was taken to Cedar Hill Estate Road, about 75 feet inside M1 Tasker Road, where the men forcibly removed Banwarie and chopped him several times.

The men then doused him with kerosene and attempted to set him on fire.

Somehow, Banwarie managed to escape and sought help.

He sustained injuries to his head, neck, chest, stomach, hands and feet.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police confirmed that no charges have been made.