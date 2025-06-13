Asha James knocks TTFA: It's as if we don't exist

TT's Asha James, left, on the attack against Guyana during the Concacaf World Cup qualifier, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, in 2022. - FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL midfielder Asha James has once again sounded an alarm on the uncertainty surrounding the Trinidad and Tobago women’s football programme, just three months before the start of the 2025-2026 Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers – one of two qualification tournaments required for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

James, who raised similar concerns in March via a social media post, expressed growing frustration in another post on June 13, over what she described as disregard for the team’s preparation and development.

“We are practically in July and nothing has changed,” James said. “No head coach, no friendly matches, no local training pool — it’s as if we don’t exist.”

The qualifiers serve as the preliminary round of the 2026 Concacaf Women’s Championship. TT’s women will have to top one of six groups to secure championship qualification.

Once qualified, TT must reach the semis to gain automatic Women’s World Cup qualification, while the losing quarterfinalists progress to a play-in, where they will face off for Concacaf’s two remaining World Cup slots.

James questioned how the team was expected to compete at a high level without adequate preparation.

“There's no way three months before a major tournament like this and nothing is in place as yet. Teams start planning years in advance for World Cups. We’re expected to prepare in two to three months? That speaks volumes.”

James also challenged the leadership of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), questioning whether the neglect stems from a deeper lack of belief in the women’s team.

“There’s no way this is just about funding. Doesn’t FIFA allocate money each year towards women separately from the men?”

Attempts to contact TTFA director of women’s football Jinelle James and TTFA president Kieron Edwards, on June 12, for an update on the team’s preparations proved futile.

Responding to the TT footballer's post in March, the director told Newsday that "everything will be sorted out,” and advised players to “just focus on what you need to do, and once the team calls, be ready.”

James believes nothing has changed since she voiced her concern around ten weeks ago.

“They don't believe in us women getting to the World Cup. Actions speak louder than words,” she said.

In an interview with Newsday on May 22, TTFA third vice-president Jameson Rigues was asked whether the governing body's focus on the men's team could come at a cost to the women's programme.

He said, “The TTFA is currently on a campaign for sponsors, local and international businesses, because the football development takes quite a lot of resources.

“To be able to manage so many different football teams under the TTFA banner…because apart from the senior women’s team, there’s also the U20, U17 and U15 women’s teams…all these are programmes we have to ensure we facilitate for the development.”

Rigues said the more support they can gather from corporate TT improves the squad’s chances of securing coveted World Cup qualification.

“No amount of resources are enough because we’re competing against the world and we want to be the best. Currently, what we have we try to utilise it to the best of how it could be utilised – but more is always better." (with reporting by Stephon Nicholas)