Ajani Fortune: Soca Warriors can get a result vs the US

(FILE) Trinidad and Tobago defender Triston Hodge, center top, jumps onto teammate Ajani Fortune (8) after Fortune scored during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match against St Kitts and Nevis, on June 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago men's national football team midfielder Ajani Fortune says the team has full belief they can get a result when they go toe-to-toe with the US in their opening match of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup at PayPal Park, California from 6 pm on June 15.

Speaking to TT Football Association media on June 12, the Atlanta United player said the team is confident after clinching a spot in Concacaf's final round of Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying on June 10. Fortune said the team still needs to make improvements in different departments, but he thinks they have what it takes to give a good showing in a Gold Cup group phase which also includes matches against Haiti (June 19) and Saudi Arabia (June 22).

"It's always a great feeling playing against the US because it shows how you match up against the bigger teams in the region," Fortune said, on the clash with Concacaf's highest-ranked team.

"At the end of the day, we're going into the game with the belief that we can get a result that goes our way. No matter what, we'll work as hard as we can to put our best foot down and win the game."

While the Soca Warriors booked their spot in the final World Cup qualifying round despite a 2-1 loss to Costa Rica in San Jose, the US were thumped 4-0 by Switzerland in Tennessee on the same night. It was a fourth straight loss for the US, dating back to a 1-0 defeat to Panama in the Concacaf Nations League in March.

Perhaps, those recent US results could lift the morale of a TT team which were soundly beaten 6-0 by the Americans at the 2023 Gold Cup under then-coach Angus Eve.

Fortune said new coach Dwight Yorke has demanded they lift their levels.

"One of the first things coach (Yorke) brought to the table was saying he wanted a higher standard off and on the field and you can sense the training sessions are always intense and they always require us to be focused from start to finish. That's what you want as a player," Fortune said. "That's something he has focused on and I'm always happy to come in, train and get better every time we go out there."

The 22-year-old Fortune, who scored in a 3-0 win over St Kitts and Nevis in the last Gold Cup campaign, said he's now finding his footing with the Soca Warriors after enduring a difficult start to his national career.

"Every time you come into the camp and you play these international games, it comes with a different level of experience. I want to believe that every time I come into the team I'm able to bring those experiences I need with me...now, the confidence is growing more and more."

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on June 6, Fortune scored another goal against St Kitts and Nevis as the Soca Warriors got a big 6-2 win. Fortune said it was a great feeling to score before a packed Hasely Crawford crowd and is looking forward to more goals at the Gold Cup.

Though the draw for the final round of the World Cup qualifiers took place on June 12, Fortune was fully focused on what was before him.

"I think it's very important that we focus on the Gold Cup that's ahead of us now. After that, we'll require a different set of focus to know that we have very tough opponents coming up no matter who we face in the (World Cup) qualifiers.

"This will be a good test for us, not just for the Gold Cup, but for the year to know how we stand for the World Cup qualifiers."