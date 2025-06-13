4 hikers rescued from Chaguaramas

Captain Vallence Rambharat, with members of the Hunters' Search and Rescue Team. -

Four hikers who got lost in the Chaguaramas during heavy rainfall were rescued early Friday morning, thanks to the co-ordinated efforts of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, the Fire Services and Coast Guard.

The group, two men and two women, were reportedly in good health and suffered no injuries. Their names have not been released.

In a video message sent to Newsday around 7 am on June 13, Rambharat explained the rescue mission began at 12.47 am after the team received the distress call.

Initial efforts were focused on the Edith Falls area in Macqueripe, but when the hikers were not found there, the rescue operation shifted to Mt St Catherine. At approximately 3.26 am, the four hikers were found.

Despite the pouring rain, the rescue team and the hikers made their way out of the bush by 6.32 am.

“It was a bit tough for all of us, but the four hikers are in good spirits,” Rambharat said. “They walked out.”

He said the hikers became disoriented after darkness fell and were able to use their phone to call for help.

“They fumbled a bit, but they did the right thing by staying put and waiting for us. They were calling until, eventually, after a long three hours or so, we reached them,” he said.

Rambharat commended all those involved in the operation.

“Please reward the officers. They did a human service. They went beyond the call, and they stuck it out in the rain, sliding and slipping, to get these people out safely,” he said. “It’s nice to end this rainy morning on a good note.”

The rescue occurred amid a yellow level adverse weather alert issued by the Meteorological Office on June 10, which has since been extended to June 13. Currently the country is experiencing heavy rain, flash flooding, fallen trees, and land slippage over the past several days.