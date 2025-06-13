22-year-old dancer needs help to fund degree in Jamaica

Shemic St Hillaire's path to dance started out as a multi-sport athlete involved in gymnastics, martial arts, swimming and track and field. - Photo by Tyrique Beckles

WITH just a few months to go before classes begin in September, 22-year-old Shemic St Hillaire has only raised a quarter of the US$16,062.55 needed to pursue a bachelor’s degree in performance and choreography at Edna Manley College in Jamaica. He is now seeking assistance from the public to make his dreams a reality.

Born and raised in Point Fortin, his path to dance was unexpected. He started out as a multi-sport athlete involved in gymnastics, martial arts, swimming and track and field.

But one random encounter changed everything.

“It was actually during a sort of dance practice for a sports day in my community that a dance teacher who was there walked up to me and said: 'Hey, you can dance? You look like a dancer,'” he recalled, laughing.

“And during that time, I was not really having a lot going on, so I just went for it and he invited me to a dance practice. And from there, it just created a total ripple effect.”

The group primarily danced to hip-hop.

He still remembers the first time he performed with them on stage – one of his most memorable moments.

“There’s just something about the freedom on the stage that you have and the connection with the audience, and that genuine expression that I have, the portrayal from within my soul…That really captured me. And from there, I was just completely committed to getting better at it and developing more and more.”

Over the years, he expanded to folk, modern, contemporary and jazz.

“I really enjoy storytelling through the medium of dance. Through experimentation and continuous evolution of my personal expression, I would use all I’ve learnt to bring together that story.”

He is also told he has “a lot of energy” on stage because, “I always put my all into this with 100 per cent passion.”

In 2022, he completed the Earl Mosely Institute of the Arts summer intensive in New York, US, through a partial scholarship.

He also did a certificate in dance and dance education at UWI, St Augustine.

And in July, he will participate in the Garth Fagan Dance 2025 summer movement institute in New York with a full scholarship. Fagan is a renowned choreographer from Jamaica, notably the choreographer of The Lion King musical on Broadway.

But his desire to learn more and expand his craft remains. It is why he is now interested in attending Edna Manley College, which offers various programmes in visual and performing arts.

It was actually when he was in Jamaica as a performer that he got the chance to audition there.

Asked why this school, he said, “I'm always seeking environments that truly challenge me to become the best authentic version of myself, and this programme is a very rigorous program of study.”

He said he is not only interested in making his name internationally but also proudly representing Trinidad and Tobago while doing so.

However, he said that he has been searching for scholarships and other financial aid to ease the financial burden, but as an international student, his options are limited. He has also held food sales, etc, to help him reach his goal.

He will also host a benefit concert on August 16 at the Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando at 6.30 pm.

It is titled Upinde: A benefit concert in aid of Shemic's journey to BFA Dance. Tickets cost $100 and will be available on Island eTickets. The show will be two hours long.

If he does not raise enough money in time, he would have to defer his studies to 2026.

Anyone interested in donating can send to Republic Bank account number: 970040714631 (Savings account); SWIFT code (for international transfers): RBNKTTPX.

There is also a FundMeTNT Campaign page under the title Help Fund Shemic’s Journey to BFA at Edna Manley College in Jamaica: https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/help-fund-shemics-journey-to-bfa-at-edna-manley-college-in-jamaica