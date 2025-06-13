2025 Women's CPL set for September 6-17 in Guyana

Trinbago Knight Riders’ (TKR) Zaida James is bowled by Hayley Matthews during the Massy Women’s CPL match between TKR and Barbados Royals at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on August 22, 2024. - File photo

The 2025 edition of the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will be held from September 6-17, with all matches being played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The three teams competing in the tournament are hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors, 2022 winners Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and two-time reigning champions Barbados Royals, who defeated TKR by four wickets in the 2024 finale at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad.

The WCPL matches will be hosted as double-headers alongside Republic Bank CPL matches, with the Amazon Warriors and TKR bowling off the WCPL from 2 pm on September 6. The Royals will swing into action on September 7 when they face the Amazon Warriors from 3 pm. A total of six round-robin matches will be contested among the three teams before the final which is scheduled to bowl off from 2 pm on September 17.

Via a release from CPL on June 12, Cricket West Indies CEO Chris Dehring pointed to the WCPL's growing value.

Women's cricket continues to grow year on year and the WCPL is a hugely important part of our cricketing calendar," Dehring said.

"We're looking forward to seeing the best Caribbean talent play alongside fantastic players from around the world in what we're sure will be an excellent event."

Meanwhile, CPL CEO Pete Russell wants the 2025 edition – the fourth staging of the tourney – to continue the momentum from previous years.

"We're incredibly proud to continue building on the success of the WCPL as we head into the 2025 tournament," Russell said.

"Each year the competition grows stronger and we're committed to providing a platform that showcases the exceptional talent within women's cricket across the region and beyond."

The 2025 Republic Bank CPL season will be held from August 14-September 21, with the playoff phase of the tournament also set to be held at Providence.