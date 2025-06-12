'Your smile is your business card'

Dr Shenilee Hazell on how your smile can affect your professional career. -

When we talk about career growth, business strategy or professional development, we rarely include something as personal and visual as our smile. But your smile, and the state of your oral hygiene, might be quietly shaping your income, career opportunities and reputation more than you think.

To explore this overlooked connection between dentistry and the business world, I sat down with Dr Shenilee Hazell, the principal dentist and director at Smile Inn Dental – the Caribbean’s top invisalign provider, recently celebrating her 1,000th invisalign milestone.

Hazell has treated more invisalign cases than any other provider in the Caribbean to date.

She’s not only a pioneer in modern dental care, but one of the region’s leading voices on how oral health affects performance, perception and professional confidence.

First impressions start with your smile

Studies have shown that 45 per cent of employers are more likely to hire someone with straight, healthy teeth over an equally qualified candidate with visible dental issues.

The stats don’t stop there – 70 per cent of executives say they would hesitate to promote someone with visibly poor oral hygiene or chronic bad breath.

That’s a career ceiling that many professionals may be facing without even knowing it.

Hazell explains, "Your smile is your logo. It’s your business card. It’s how you introduce yourself before you even speak.

"It signals that you’re healthy, trustworthy and take pride in your appearance. These are all things that influence hiring, promotions and deal-making in ways we often don’t acknowledge."

Confidence is currency in business

Your smile plays a massive role in self-esteem and communication. In professional environments, that can be the difference between pitching your idea or staying silent in the back of the room.

"I’ve seen patients transform from timid to confident after a smile makeover," says Dr Hazell. "They dress differently, they speak up more and some even start going to the gym. Fixing their teeth was the first step in reclaiming their power."

Nearly one in three professionals have admitted to judging a colleague’s competence based on their smile or oral hygiene (AACD).

Whether it’s fair or not, it’s happening every day in boardrooms, interviews and team meetings.

Oral health affects energy, focus, performance

It’s not just appearance. The physical impact of poor oral hygiene can directly affect your output at work. Things like toothaches, jaw tension, gum disease and oral infections can all cause disrupted sleep, low energy, poor concentration and chronic headaches – none of which are helpful when you have to lead a meeting or deliver a pitch.

Hazell puts it clearly: "When you're not sleeping properly because of dental issues, your brain function and decision-making suffer. I’ve seen high-level professionals underperform because of something as simple as a grinding issue or untreated gum pain."

Sleep issues from oral conditions also correlate with long-term risks like cardiovascular stress and memory decline – problems that can compound over time and quietly erode your professional edge.

What you're not treating could be costing you

From a clinical standpoint, many patients delay treatment because they think dental problems are minor or cosmetic. But that delay often comes with a cost.

"Gum disease is one of the biggest silent threats," says Hazell. "It doesn’t hurt right away, but it can cause tooth loss, jawbone deterioration and a domino effect of functional and aesthetic issues. And when it progresses, so does the price to fix it."

Tooth loss can alter your facial symmetry, affect speech, shift remaining teeth and cost tens of thousands to correct.

It’s not just cosmetic – it affects how you eat, sleep, speak and are perceived.

Your smile is more than personal

At its core, this conversation is not about vanity – it’s about visibility.

Your smile plays a powerful role in how people see you, how you see yourself and how confident you are when opportunities show up.

As Hazell puts it, "I think everyone deserves to live in their best smile. Because when you do, it impacts everything – your confidence, career and health.

"It’s not just about teeth. It’s about quality of life."

Call to action

If this article struck a chord, now is the perfect time to take action. Take that first step toward the confidence and health your career deserves.

Your smile isn’t a detail – it’s a decision.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs on building their digital presence and monetising their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/YouTube.