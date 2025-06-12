West Indies set to face Nepal in T20 series in September

Cricket West Indies CEO Chris Dehring. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

HISTORY beckons as the West Indies are set to compete against Nepal in a three-match T20 series in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September.

A release by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on June 12 said the series would be the first between both teams and was aimed at "growing and globalising" the sport.

CWI CEO Chris Dehring said this series was more than just a "set of international matches."

"It's a celebration of the game's expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity.

"As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders."

Nepal has been an associate member of the ICC since 1996.

Dehring said supporting Nepal in this phase of their cricketing journey also reminded the West Indies of the "deep pride and honour" associated with representing the maroon.

The series is being hosted by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and helps Nepal in their upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier later this year.

The CWI thanked the CAN for the collaboration in organising the series and looked forward to working together in the future for the continued growth of the sport.

The T20 series will be played in the UAE on September 27, 28, and 30.