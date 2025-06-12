We mustcondemnIsraelikillingsin Gaza

Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed by the Israeli military in Gaza. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: It seems as though the situation in Gaza has reached rock bottom. Rock bottom not for those actively involved in the war, but the innocent civilian population of Palestine.

What we have seen taking place in the Gaza Strip during the last few days can only be described as horrible, insane and dehumanising for the innocent Palestine people. The shooting of people (who are definitely unarmed) seeking food for themselves and their families is one of the worst acts of man's inhumanity to man.

Dozens of people have been killed by Israeli forces' gunfire and many more have been injured. The shootings have killed more than 130 people and wounded hundreds since the rollout of a new food distribution system last month.

The people of Gaza have been driven to the point where they have become desperate for food because the Israeli military has systematically destroyed the UN kitchens which were providing food to displaced people and have blocked trucks from taking food into Gaza.

It's just like people hunting animals when they put out food as bait and when they come for the food they are trapped or killed. This is an outrageous situation.

The director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza, Sam Rose, has described this situation as "dehumanising and a death trap." We as a God-fearing and peace-loving nation must condemn this action carried out by the Israeli forces in the strongest terms.

It is hoped that this war will end in the shortest space of time and save the lives of innocent men, women and children.

WKS HOSEIN

Couva