TT Chamber: More new businesses, risk takers in non-energy sector

Kiran Maharaj, former TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce president. -

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce said there are more new and diverse businesses and even more risk-takers in the non-energy sector over the past 20 years, as it launched its 20th annual Champions of Business gala at its headquarters in Westmoorings on June 10.

“I think we are overcoming some of the fears of risk-taking,” said immediate past president of the chamber Kiran Maharaj.

“TT has traditionally been an environment where people don’t like to take risks, but with the advancement in technology and digitalisation, we are seeing more younger entrepreneurs and risk-takers.”

Responding to questions from the media at the launch, Maharaj said the number of nominations for categories in the Champions of Business has grown year-on-year. She added that the chamber has also noticed the growth and evolution of businesses over the 20 years.

“I think that is the most heartening thing about the champions of business,” she said.

“We have actually seen the development from start-ups into the medium category and we have seen them entering from entrepreneurship but then they enter into the other categories. I think that speaks volume for the direction of where business is going in TT.”

In a conversation with Newsday, president Sonji Pierre-Chase added that people are now foraging into new areas of business. Both Pierre-Chase and Maharaj said the chamber is looking into adding new categories to their awards.

“People are no longer going into traditional businesses,” she said.

“What we do is monitor the business environment and see what is happening and when you see the areas that people are getting into it is not traditional businesses at all. So there is a need to get new categories."

The gala is scheduled for November 13 at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

Maharaj encouraged people to go to the chamber’s website to nominate their favourite business in seven categories which include exporter of the year, entrepreneurship, small and medium enterprise of the year, the green agenda award, the innovation award and the internationally known, TT owned award.

The chamber will also unveil the latest inductee into its business hall of fame.