TSTT gets new board of directors

From left, TSTT board member Randy Ramtahal, Kern Dass (chairman), Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities Shivanna Sam, Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath, Minister in the Ministry Clyde Elder, and board members Nadira Prabhudial, Kyle Maloney and Cassilina Kelshall at the presentation of instruments of appointment on June 11 at the ministry in St Clair. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Public Utilities

TELECOMMUNICATIONS Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT) has a new board of directors.

In a news release on June 12, the Ministry of Public Utilities said the board members were advised of their appointments on June 11, during a ceremony held at its head office in St Clair.

The board members are:

• Kern Dass,

• Randy Ramtahal,

• Nadira Prabhudial,

• Cassilina Kelshall and

• Kyle Maloney.

Dass will serve as chairman of the board.

The release said he brings to the role a wealth of experience in strategic planning, team leadership, and promoting a high-performance, service-oriented culture.

During his address to the board, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath thanked the members for their willingness to serve.

He underscored the critical role of TSTT in the national digital landscape and encouraged the board to actively seek out and take advantage of growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving technology and communications sectors.

Padarath also emphasised the importance of sustainability and sound corporate governance, highlighting their role in restoring public confidence and ensuring the long-term success of the organisation.

The ministry said it is confident that the new board – with its blend of industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and forward-thinking perspectives – is well-positioned to guide TSTT through its next phase of transformation and competitiveness.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and parliamentary secretary Shivanna Sam.

NEL owns 51 per cent of TSTT's issued share capital, while Liberty Caribbean, formerly C&W, own 49 per cent.