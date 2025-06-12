TSTT gets new board of directors
TELECOMMUNICATIONS Services of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (TSTT) has a new board of directors.
In a news release on June 12, the Ministry of Public Utilities said the board members were advised of their appointments on June 11, during a ceremony held at its head office in St Clair.
The board members are:
• Kern Dass,
• Randy Ramtahal,
• Nadira Prabhudial,
• Cassilina Kelshall and
• Kyle Maloney.
Dass will serve as chairman of the board.
The release said he brings to the role a wealth of experience in strategic planning, team leadership, and promoting a high-performance, service-oriented culture.
During his address to the board, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath thanked the members for their willingness to serve.
He underscored the critical role of TSTT in the national digital landscape and encouraged the board to actively seek out and take advantage of growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving technology and communications sectors.
Padarath also emphasised the importance of sustainability and sound corporate governance, highlighting their role in restoring public confidence and ensuring the long-term success of the organisation.
The ministry said it is confident that the new board – with its blend of industry knowledge, leadership acumen, and forward-thinking perspectives – is well-positioned to guide TSTT through its next phase of transformation and competitiveness.
Also present at the ceremony were Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder and parliamentary secretary Shivanna Sam.
NEL owns 51 per cent of TSTT's issued share capital, while Liberty Caribbean, formerly C&W, own 49 per cent.
