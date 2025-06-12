Tobago cops in police-involved shootings remain on active duty

Snr Supt Earl Elie makes a point during a press briefing. - File photo

Senior superintendent Earl Elie, of the Tobago police division, has revealed that the two officers involved in the island’s recent police-involved shootings remain on active duty.

Elie made the disclosure during a question-and-answer segment at an AI for law enforcement pilot workshop on June 12, at the Tobago Information Technology Ltd, Signal Hill.

On April 25, Bethel resident Ronelle Marcelle died at the Scarborough General Hospital after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Bethel. According to a police report, around 9.15 am, a plainclothes officer attempted to arrest Marcelle, who was wanted for several offences. The man allegedly resisted and attacked the officer with a knife and cutlass. The report said a lengthy struggle ensued in which Marcelle was shot by the officer.

In a separate incident on May 30, an off-duty policeman shot and killed his neighbour Frank Sandy, a pensioner, in Mt St George.

According to the police report, the officer heard a noise around 4 am, and allegedly saw a man trying to enter the house. It is alleged the man the lunged at the officer with an object in his hand, and “fearing for his life,” the officer fired his licensed firearm. Sandy, who was identified as the alleged intruder, got shot and collapsed. Sandy was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment, but died.

Elie said: “Those matters are actively under investigations, and they are moving at the rapid pace. We understand the need to give the public information, because the public is crying out for answers. Those investigations would be done as fairly as we possibly can in the shortest possible time.”

Questioned as to if the files have been sent to the DPP as yet, he said the investigation is ongoing and has not reached that stage.

“The files haven’t met that stage. The files are presently still within our realm, our remit. We are reviewing them and looking at areas where further investigation or further information is needed and gathering that information before we send it forward to the DPP for a directive.”

Questioned further on an alleged arson at the home of the police officer involved in the Mt St George incident, Elie said that investigation is also ongoing.

“We are working on that as a separate investigation. We have received certain information which we are working on. It’s very sensitive information so we need to be very careful with how much we divulge at this stage.”

On June 4, Police Complaints Authority director David West told Newsday that the authority was actively investigating both incidents, noting they are making progress. He declined any further comment.