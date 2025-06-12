Stop gun talk, Kamla

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

T

HE EDITOR: I was probably the first person to call on the Prime Minister to break her promise on "legal guns for all who qualify for it and want it." Since my writing, there has been a drip-drip here and a drip-drip there, coming from just literally a handful of citizens who are still hesitating and tethering on whether the masses should be armed.

I don't understand why there isn't a more massive and widespread outcry against such a very clear and dangerous proposal. Where are the religious bodies? Where are the mothers against guns? Where are the law enforcement bodies?

AS a matter of fact, I believe the body that is supposed to be leading the charge against the arming of citizens is the police service. More guns, whether illegal or legal, is very detrimental to the safety and well-being of our officers.

Once again I am calling on Kamla Persad-Bissessar to change course. And she must immediately stop this "light dem up/empty the clip" talk. She must also stop this "gun talk" against the Venezuelan leadership, as it may seem to some she is seeking a dinner invitation to Mar-a-Lago.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail