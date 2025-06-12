Sangre Grande residents report less severe flooding

The Oropouche River on June 12, as seen from the Toco Main Road. - Photo by Joey Bartlett

DESPITE heavy overnight rainfall across Trinidad and Tobago, residents in Sangre Grande reported that the flooding, typically severe during inclement weather, was not as bad as in previous years.

Newsday visited several villages throughout the northeast region to assess the impact of the rains.

In Olliviere Trace, located along the Toco Main Road, residents credited newly constructed box drains, built earlier in 2024, for helping reduce the extent of flooding. Mother and daughter, Susan and Maureen Olliviere, shared while water reached ankle height in their driveway, their home was spared from the kind of flooding they’ve previously endured.

"Many times we lost everything downstairs,” said Maureen. The ground floor of their two-storey home had been flooded on several occasions in past rainy seasons. They explained that a four-metre-high perimeter wall, slightly protruding from the house, was built specifically to prevent floodwaters from entering.

While Maureen expressed some concern, she said she was ready to move to higher ground with her daughter if the situation worsened.

Further along the Oropouche Road, leading to Fishing Pond and Leemond, sections of the road were submerged in floodwaters. Some motorists in smaller vehicles were forced to turn back, while larger vans and trucks navigated the water without difficulty. One driver noted the water level had receded since the night before.

At Kissoon Trace, similar conditions were observed. Portions of the road were still underwater. A man, who gave his name only as Anil, was seen walking through ankle-deep water. He also said the water had been significantly higher the previous night. He expressed concern about the nearby Oropouche River, noting while residents are somewhat accustomed to flooding during the rainy season, it remains a worry.

At the corner of Kissoon Trace sits the North Oropouche RC School, located adjacent to the river. Although the river appeared dangerously close to overflowing, the school grounds remained clear of the rivers water during the time of Newsday’s visit.

Driving along the Toco Main Road, many low-lying areas lined with fruit trees, mango, coconut, and Portugal among them, were partially submerged, with the lower trunks of the trees standing in murky brown water.

Newsday also visited the Elmina Clarke-Allen Highway, which links Sangre Grande to Cumuto. On May 29, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John conducted an assessment of the highway following reports of land slippage caused by saturated soil from weeks of rainfall.

“Contractors have indicated that the situation has since stabilised. A rubberised material has been applied to the affected area to prevent further erosion while construction continues,” John said.

She added that a temporary concrete beam was installed and grading work was expected to be completed by May 31. Slope reconstruction was also scheduled to follow.

During Newsday’s recent visit, conducted during heavy rainfall, no signs of fresh landslides were observed. The grading work appeared to be completed, and the $500 million highway remained intact and passable.

Newsday tried calling Sangre Grande Regional Corporation CEO Betty Ann Dial to enquire about the corporation's response plan and other related matters, but she did not answer.