Rain washes out first T20 between West Indies, Ireland

The covers are drawn on the pitch at the Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland, on June 12, 2025, as rain forced the abandonment of the first T20I between Ireland and West Indies. - Photo courtesy Cricket Ireland

WEST Indies' first Twenty/20 match versus Ireland in Magheramason, Bready on June 12 was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain.

Fresh from consecutive 3-0 losses to England in back-to-back One-day International (ODI) and T20 series, skipper Shai Hope and his troops would have been hoping to hit the ground running against the Irish in the first match of their three-game series.

Weather permitting, Hope and his team will now have to settle for a two-game series, with the remaining matches scheduled for June 14 and 15 at the Bready venue.

Last month, the West Indies drew their ODI series 1-1 with Ireland, with top-order batsman Keacy Carty taking the spotlight with back-to-back centuries to close out the series.