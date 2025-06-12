Police unclear on reason for appointment of new acting DCP

ACP Wayne Mystar, right, on a walkabout in Enterprise, Chaguanas, in December, 2024. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

The House of Representatives is set to debate a motion on June 13 to appoint Allister Guevarro as the new Commissioner of Police (CoP). In addition to Guevarro’s appointment, another motion also seeks approval for Assistant CoP Wayne Mystar to act as a deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

Speaking to Newsday via phone on June 11, acting CoP Junior Benjamin chose his words carefully as he spoke on the pending appointment but suggested that there was likely a valid reason behind the move.

While admitting he was not privy to the specifics, he said, “There is a plausible explanation, something the Police Service Commission (PSC) would have considered when a vacancy arose. Once there’s a vacancy, names must go up. That’s how the process works.”

Benjamin said the appointment of Mystar to act as DCP might be related to a procedural requirement.

“I think that would have been the case where Mr Mystar is concerned,” he said.

Asked how many DCPs were currently in office, Benjamin said there were three. Acting DCP, Operations Curt Simon, DCP, Administration and Operational Support Natasha George and DCP, Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin.

Asked how many DCPs were needed, he said two.

Benjamin explained, in the past, a DCP had gone on a training course, necessitating the temporary appointment of another officer in an acting capacity.

“That’s the law,” he said. When asked if any current DCPs were on training courses at the time, Benjamin said, “No, they went and came back. But because of the law, you still have to go through the process.”

He stressed that those were just his thoughts on the matter.

“We have to wait and see if that’s exactly what transpired. That’s the only way it all falls into place. I believe this was to remedy a specific situation we had.”

When called, Simon declined to comment, saying Parliament had a job to do and “any questions about the appointment of a DCP should be directed to the PSC.”

Efforts to contact Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander on June 11 were unsuccessful.

WhatsApp messages sent by Newsday to both ministers enquiring about the number of DCPs legally required in the police service, whether any vacancies exist, and whether this appointment would fill the final post or signal further appointments went unanswered.

Newsday also tried calling Wendell Wallace, head of the PSC, but calls also went unanswered.

The information surrounding the appointments is outlined in a motion filed by Alexander, listed on the Order Paper for the upcoming House sitting.

According to the motion, Section 123(3) of the Constitution says the PSC must submit to the President a list of nominees for the posts of Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner of Police. Section 123(4) further stipulates the President shall issue a notification to each nominee, subject to an affirmative resolution by the House of Representatives.

The motion confirms the PSC submitted Guevarro’s name for the commissioner post, and the President issued the required notification on May 9. It states, "It is expedient to approve the notification."

Guevarro, last assigned to the Special Branch, was part of the three-man team tasked with investigating the nationwide blackout in Trinidad in February 2022. According to his Facebook profile, he studied law enforcement leadership at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in San Salvador, El Salvador.