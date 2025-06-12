Opposition leader visits Aripo after landslip damages road

OPPOSITION Leader and MP for Arima Penelope Beckles visited Aripo early on June 12 to evaluate the damage to a road after heavy rainfall, which started on June 10, caused a landslide.

A post to Facebook said Beckles visited the community around 6.30 am with the village council president.

"I want to assure residents that I, along with councillor Kerry-Ann Kasmalley, have made the necessary contacts with the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation and the Ministry of Works to assess and address the situation.

"I have also been in ongoing communication with the Primary School Principal to ensure that arrangements are in place and that students are supported ahead of the upcoming national tests."

She said she remains committed to supporting the people of Aripo and will continue to advocate for improvements to "rebuild and strengthen" the community.