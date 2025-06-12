National ping-pong players scramble for funds

TT's Rheann Chung -

THE participation of Tinidad and Tobago athletes at the Caribbean Table Tennis Regional Championships in Barbados next week is in jeopardy, as players have had to gather their own funds to compete for their country. The tournament will be played at Wildey Gym, Bridgetown, from June 17-22.

A team of eight athletes – four women and four men – are hoping to represent TT. The team comprises Aaron Wilson, Derron Douglas, Yuvraaj Dookram, Malik Gopaul (men), Rheann Chung, Chloe Fraser, Imani Taylor and Jordan Thong (women).

This is not the first time local athletes have raised concerns about a lack of funding in table tennis. It has been described as a "pay-to-play" system in the past and those willing to fund their trips will be on the team.

A new local administration has been in office since January and athletes have the same concerns as the previous administration.

A player who spoke to Newsday on condition of anonymity, said he is scrambling to find the money to travel to Barbados.

He said, "They cannot pay for us. They tried to do a couple fund-raisers and I am not sure what is coming out of the fund raiser."

He said the team is hoping to leave TT on June 15 or 16. The player said the women's team may sponsor themselves, but the appearance of the national men's team is looking dismal.

"I am trying to see if I could get a sponsor to get a ticket and accommodation, but I am really not sure as yet."

He said he expressed his plight to the local association, but he is sometimes reluctant to compete because of funding issues.

"It is very hard for players to be motivated, because I told them that Caribbean Championships is the first step for us to get to the world stage or try to go to Olympics or any other thing...If we cannot get to go the Caribbean (Champs), it is very hard for us as players."

The player said table tennis clubs in TT have been trying to raise funds on their own to make the trip a reality.

"This is the last week to go. As a player it is hard, because a week before a tournament you don't know if you are going or not...At the same time I still need to be prepared in case I go...You have to push yourself."

Top national player Rheann Chung, who was critical of the past regime, told Newsday, "There has also been no change in the pay-and-go system to represent TT. Players and parents have been financially stressed."

She said athletes who represented TT at the Caribbean Junior Championships this year have not been refunded. "I have heard a lot of complaints from the parents of the juniors who participated at the Caribbean Juniors that was held in Barbados in April. The parents of the players have been promised refunds but have not received one cent."

President of the TTTTA Sharon Bravo-Phillip, who has been at the helm since January, said the association has applied for national funding for the Caribbean Junior Championships, the Caribbean Senior Championships and to buy equipment.

Bravo-Phillip told Newsday that her organisation has applied for funding from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. She said the change in government on April 28 would have delayed the process.

Bravo-Phillip gave the assurance that the players would be refunded once funds are available.

"We are just waiting on the minister to reconvene and the reviewing of grants...Once that is released, the reimbursement will be distributed to the athletes."

Bravo-Phillip said there have been many fund-raisers and the association will look for more proactive ways to give players the chance to compete.