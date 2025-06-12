NACTA: Population backs government on Venezuela stance

- Faith Ayoung

CITIZENS regardless of political affiliation are supporting government’s response to claims from the Venezuelan government that a group of terrorists attempted to enter Venezuela via TT.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Barry Padarath’s comments as part of that response, are being praised by the population. These were some of the findings of a random North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) poll which was conducted over the last few days.

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House on June 5, Persad-Bissessar said government had no evidence to substantiate the claim by the Venezuelan government that terrorists attempted to enter Venezuela via TT.

She also warned that any illegal incursion by any unidentified vessel into TT waters would be met with deadly force by local security forces.

At a function at his Couva South constituency office on June 8, Padarath praised Persad-Bissessar’s actions.

“The Prime Minister has indicated, through her words and her actions, that she will not be bullied. She will not be silenced.”

In its response on June 6, the Venezuelan government described Persad-Bissessar’s response to its concerns as “irate and unjustified.”

The Venezuelan government said, “The appropriate thing to do in the face of this serious situation is to offer co-operation and willingness to clarify the facts.”

It added that Persad-Bissessar’s “virulent and high sounding attitude raises serious suspicions of complicity with this incursion, and compromises the good relations that exist between our countries in fundamental areas.”

Venezuela advised TT authorities “not to engage in geopolitical games that are alien to the interests of our peoples.”

NACTA said its poll found many of the respondents describing Persad-Bissessar’s response to the Venezuelan government’s claims as brilliant.

“They say she stands and defends her ground. They said the Prime Minister spoke with a self-assured, controlled, cool, straight, steady, level head.”

NACTA said the majority of the poll’s respondents found Persad-Bissessar’s statements to be analytical and a demonstration of her knowledge of geopolitics.

But NACTA added the poll also had some respondents who felt Persad-Bissessar was cleverly “gallerying” to the US.

“She was speaking to America to understand the new government’s position on Venezuela. She wants TT to be a close partner with America.”

The NACTA poll interviewed dozens of traditional UNC and PNM supporters in an effort to get a snapshot of public opinion on the issue.

Padarath also impressive

Many respondents, NACTA continued, are also impressed with Padarath’s comments which show “his deep understanding of regional geopolitics on which power controls the hemisphere.”

After the UNC won the April 28 general election, Padarath assumed the responsibilities of Minister in the OPM, Public Utilities Minister and Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives.

NACTA said, “Responses from the public suggest that Padarath has emerged as among the most articulate supporter of the government and of Kamla (Persad-Bissessar).”

On Venezuela, NACTA continued, Padarath “has come across as an unapologetic realist on Venezuelan matter playing up to American geopolitical strategy.”

NACTA said Padarath’s political strategy has been very aggressive. “His fearless remarks against the opposition are playing well to the UNC base and his response against Venezuela is also welcomed by both government and opposition supporters.”

UNC supporters, NACTA continued, are impressed by Padarath’s “sound, impactful responses” to critics and the opposition PNM.

“He has made bold, unafraid statements and has not shied away from challenging narratives from the other side capturing the public’s attention.”

NACTA said many respondents to its poll believe based on Persad-Bissessar and Padarath;s statements, the US “will come to the assistance of the country should any threat arise on sovereignty.”

On June 9, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers met with Venezuelan Ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero and held discussions at the ministry’s headquarters at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

A statement issued by the ministry on that day said, “Arising out of the discussions, it was agreed that in the spirit of constructive dialogue, open diplomatic channels would be maintained with a view to ensuring that the exchange of information is fair, transparent and consistent.”