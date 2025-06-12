Met Office: More rain in the next 24 hours

The Caroni River at a high level after heavy rainfall. File photo

The riverine flood alert #2, orange level, and the adverse weather alert #5, Yellow level, are still in effect for TT and will be until 6 pm and 4 pm on June 12, respectively.

According to the TT Meteorological Service, TT will be partly cloudy and hazy with scattered showers or rain over most areas. There is a medium chance some of these showers could become heavy and or thundery.

It said to expect gusty winds, street or flash flooding, isolated areas of ponding in areas so prone near heavy showers or thunderstorms and landslides/landslips in areas with saturated soils. The winds may further agitate sea conditions, displace loose outdoor items or topple unstable trees.

It said the Manuel Congo River and the Caroni River near the Tumpuna and El Carmen areas had reached capacity as of 10am, and may overflow their banks as the rain continued to fall.

“While weather conditions have settled over Trinidad currently, further rainfall activity will likely continue over the next 24 hours which will result in further elevation of these river levels.

“As a result, there continues to be a severe risk to public safety, livelihood and property in communities surrounding these rivers. Other major rivers, including the North and South Oropouche, are rising at relatively lower rates but are also being monitored closely.”

In addition to the flood and adverse weather alerts, it warned of Saharan dust present in the atmosphere and urged people sensitive to changes in air quality to take precautions.