Men’s health and insurance

Working out at a gym. June is Men's Health Month. Photo courtesy freepik -

Did you know that a 2019 study revealed only 31.5 per cent of men sought professional medical care when they were ill — and often only after being urged by family members? This startling statistic reflects a broader issue: many men delay or avoid seeking help, even when their health is at risk.

Men’s Health Month, observed every June in the US, is dedicated to raising awareness about the unique health challenges men face. It serves as an important reminder of the value of early detection, routine check-ups, and adopting healthier lifestyles to prevent serious illness.

Here in TT, the reality is sobering. Men have a significantly lower life expectancy — 72.5 years — compared to women at 79.9 years. Conditions such as high blood pressure affect nearly 30 per cent of the male population, compared to 23 per cent of women. Even more concerning, heart disease and diabetes rank as the leading causes of death among men (after covid19).

Insurance policies can play a vital role in improving the health and well-being of men in TT. Health insurance, in particular, provides men with timely access to quality medical care — enabling early detection of illnesses before they become more serious or life-threatening. Just as importantly, having health insurance helps reduce the financial burden of medical expenses. This peace of mind encourages men to seek professional care and medical advice when symptoms first appear, rather than delaying treatment due to cost concerns. By removing these barriers, health insurance empowers men to take proactive steps toward better health — ultimately leading to stronger families, healthier communities, and longer lives.

Critical illness insurance is also essential in supporting both physical and mental well-being. In the event of a serious diagnosis, this type of coverage provides a lump sum payment that can help replace lost income and maintain one’s standard of living. This financial support allows men (especially breadwinners) to focus fully on recovery without the added burden of worrying about how to care for their families or meet daily expenses. In doing so, critical illness insurance not only aids in physical healing but also plays a crucial role in preserving peace of mind and reducing the emotional strain that often accompanies a major health crisis.

Life insurance also plays a vital role in men’s overall sense of well-being, offering reassurance that their loved ones will be protected in the event of their passing. By providing an immediate lump sum or creating an estate, life insurance ensures that families are financially supported during one of life’s most difficult moments. Outstanding debts such as mortgages and loans, along with everyday expenses, can be managed without placing an added burden on grieving family members. This allows men to live with peace of mind, knowing that their families will be able to continue their lives with dignity, stability, and security — no matter what the future holds.

Insurance should be seen as a cornerstone in every man's life—a foundation that allows you to plan for the unexpected and protect what matters most. This June, in recognition of Men’s Health Month, I encourage all men to take meaningful action—whether it’s booking a medical check-up or scheduling an annual review of your insurance portfolio.

Let’s redefine strength — not just as the ability to lift weights, but as the wisdom to lift burdens before they fall. True strength lies in preparation, protection, and peace of mind — for yourself and for those who depend on you.