Man robbed $27k after responding to Facebook ad

- File photo

A 24-year-old man from Dow Village, South Oropouche, was robbed of $27,500 on June 11 after responding to a Facebook ad for a car.

Reports say around 9.45 am, the victim drove to 9th Avenue North, Barataria, intending to purchase the Nissan Wingroad vehicle that was listed on Facebook for $27,500. On arrival, he was accosted by four armed men.

The assailants reportedly beat the victim, stole his cellphone and his Nissan Tiida, and took the $27,500 he had. They then took the victim to Scotiabank at Trincity Mall in an attempt to force a withdrawal of additional funds.

A co-ordinated operation involving officers from the North Eastern Division, North Central Division Task Force, and the Morvant CID was launched. The victim was rescued and taken for medical attention.

One suspect has been detained and is currently assisting police with their investigation.