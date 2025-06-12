Kamla needs the support of all

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is on the right track to bring back an aura of sanity to the country, and for the people to start breathing afresh.

Therefore, it is incumbent on all of us to fully support the UNC, after ten years of a non-functioning administration that left roads in deplorable condition, despite our world famous pitch lake, and residents without water for days on end.

With the new government we are already seeing an improvement in the supply of water in the Caparo area, for which we are indeed happy.

It is time that governments look after the concerns of all the people, instead of serving a small section.

The Persad-Bissessar government is doing just that and setting new paradigms in leadership, justice and social cohesion.

She has brought a new dimension to national politics and national development. Her approach in public service needs to be duplicated at all levels of governance. As it stands, she is pioneering fresh initiatives to rule and share leadership.

She needs the prayers and support of all of us, including the PNM – the unity we have long wished to become reality.

PARASRAM RAMOUTAR

via e-mail