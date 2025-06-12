IDA: JSC must probe TRHA 'ambulance fiasco'

One of the Traveller Force ambulances introduced by the Tobago Regional Health Authority. - NEWSDAY PHOTOGRAPHER

INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus is calling on Tobago MPs Joel Sampson and David Thomas to move a motion in Parliament for a Joint Select Committee to investigate “breakdowns in oversight, legal compliance and procurement practices” at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA).

This follows mounting concerns about the procurement process used to acquire 12 Force Traveller ambulances for the island’s health sector. Tsoiafatt Angus said the party has sent an electronic draft of the motion with a cover letter to the MPs.

At a news conference on June 6, TRHA CEO Dr Delmon Baker was questioned about a recent patient transfer from Scarborough General Hospital to Roxborough Hospital for a CT scan, in which one of the recently acquired ambulances reportedly had a power failure and was unable to ascend the hill leading to John Dial.

This was reportedly the second incident in recent time that an ambulance had a power failure during a regular transfer to Roxborough. It also was reported that the attendants had to rely on the old ambulances and another vehicle currently leased to complete the patient transfer.

Baker acknowledged the incident, but assured that the TRHA was managing all of the “teething challenges” with the new ambulances.

During a news conference on June 11 at the IDA’s headquarters, Wilson Road, Scarborough, Tsoiafatt Angus said the “ambulance fiasco” confronting Tobago was one of life and death.

She urged Sampson and Thomas to urgently intervene.

“To our Tobago parliamentarians, your people need you now.

"Today, I am making a direct appeal to Honourable Joel Sampson and Honourable David Thomas, Tobago’s newly elected MPs, you said you would remain outside the Cabinet so you could be Tobago’s moral voice in Parliament. That moment is now. That voice is needed – loud, clear and uncompromised,” she said.

Tsoiafatt Angus, a former chair of the TRHA, said the letter was sent to the Clerk of the House “since we are still yet to know how to reach our Tobago representatives.

“There is no contact on the website, nothing for them yet. So we sent it to the Clerk of the House and asked them to submit it to them.”

The IDA leader, who alluded to other contentious issues in the health sector, read excerpts of the letter.

“The current state of Tobago’s health sector evidenced by a $25.8 million ambulance fiasco, questionable incinerator procurement and mounting governance failures within the TRHA has left Tobagonians exposed, disillusioned and in danger. This is not merely administrative mismanagement. This is a matter of life and death.”

She continued, “Under section 66 (A) to 66 (D) of the Constitution, Parliament has the authority to appoint a Joint Select Committee to monitor and evaluate ministries, statutory bodies and state enterprises. We are, therefore, calling on you to move a motion for the activation of the Joint Select Committee on local authorities and service commissions to urgently investigate the breakdowns in oversight, legal compliance and procurement practices at the TRHA.”

Tsoiafatt Angus told the MPs, “This is your moment of leverage. The nation is watching. Tobago is watching. We urge you to negotiate not for position, but for protection for the people, for patients and for public health. Let history remember that when Tobago’s health system flatlined, our parliamentarians revived it with action not silence.”

She said a copy of the letter also was sent to new Tobago PNM senator Melanie Roberts-Radgman.

Tsoiafatt Angus recalled that in 2023, the TRHA rejected a recommendation to spend about $300,000 to repair five ambulances, but instead chose to lease ambulances from Trinidad at about $3,500 per day, per vehicle.

“So when we do the Maths from then until now, by July, which is next month, we would have spent about $8.4 million on that exercise. And so we are adding that to the fact that back in 2023, it was shown that $5 million was to be spent on ambulances, but somehow we got up to $17 million by 2025. And so when you add those, it was about $25.8 million we treating with for this whole ambulance situation.

“But you spending $17 million for the procurement, 12 vehicles were promised but as of now, only one functional here on the island, and we are told there are three others still being worked on in Trinidad and the rest, God alone knows what’s happening to them.”

She slammed Health Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor for failing to accept responsibility.

“The Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, who under the THA Act, is duty bound to approve the budget, monitor spending and oversee the performance timelines of the TRHA in keeping with THA policies, she has publicly said she had nothing to do with it. It is not her responsibility.

“And this is even more striking since it contradicts the principles previously championed by her boss, in his capacity as the minority years ago where he insisted that the secretaries must be responsible for their divisions and for everything that occurs within. So today I remind the secretary, you cannot wear the crown when the cameras are coming and you want to dodge the crown when questions are coming.”