Flooding forces closure of San Rafael Health Centre

File photo

The North Central Regional Health Authority closed the San Rafael Health Centre on June 12 owing to severe flooding and bad weather.

A release on June 12 said the measure was taken in the best interest of staff and clients to ensure their safety.

It said those who needed routine care may use the La Horquetta and Talparo Health Centres.

The NCRHA said it will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates.