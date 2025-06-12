Education Ministry monitoring schools in flooded communities

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Primary schools will be closed on a case-by-case basis due to flooding in their respective communities as the ministry monitors developments associated with the passing of a tropical wave, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said on June 12.

The minister told Newsday assessments were ongoing into closing primary schools in flooded areas, taking into consideration additional rainfall and the low tide which would allow water to run off.

"Principals have already sent in for those areas that are flooded and where there's a need to close the school we'd do early dismissal and we'd close it.

"We're doing it on a case-by-case basis."

If necessary, he said some of these primary schools would be activated as shelters.

Dowlath said the ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and the Met Office as it monitors the weather and conditions for the day.

He said the priority remains on allowing forms five and six students to sit their CSEC and CAPE examinations.

To facilitate students' examinations, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen said secondary schools would not be used as shelters. Her ministry also requested the assistance of the TT Regiment to supplement regional corporations' disaster management units with their troop carriers to take stranded students to sit their exams.