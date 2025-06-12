Couva spared worst of bad weather as rain continues

Flash flooding along the Southern Main Road, Couva on June 12. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

COUVA and surrounding areas appear to have been spared the worst of the bad weather on June 12.

There were reports of flash flooding and street flooding in Claxton Bay, Couva, and parts of Freeport.

However, the chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC), Ryan Rampersad, confirmed earlier in the morning that emergency transportation efforts had been mobilised to assist students stranded by severe flooding in Talparo, which includes communities such as San Rafael, Mundo Nuevo and Brazil.

He said CTTRC personnel, with assistance from members of the Defence Force, managed to safely transport about 20 students from the San Rafael Junction, who had been cut off by floodwaters.

Rampersad added that students from the Chin Chin area, particularly those from Petersville in Cunupia, were also left stranded.

Rampersad said, “Students have exams at Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, and we are sending vehicles to get them out. The parents and the school principal reached out to us for help, and we acted immediately.”

Newsday visited areas in Claxton Bay, Couva, and Freeport, where there was some minor street flash flooding.

Up to midday, there were no reports of damage to property or landslips.

According to an advisory from the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry issued at 8 am, the El Carmen River (a tributary of the Caroni River) and the Caroni Tumpuna River have both overflowed.

The ministry has urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution, noting that high tides are contributing to slower runoff and prolonged flooding in low-lying areas.

The TT Meteorological Service (Met Office) said the country is under yellow level alert, which began on June 10 at 2 am and remains in effect until 4 pm on June 12.

The ODPM and Met Office warned about occasional showers and periods of rain throughout the day with increased risk of street flooding and landslides.

A riverine flood alert – orange Level for the Caroni River Basin remained in effect, further heightening concerns for surrounding communities.