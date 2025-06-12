﻿Couva man jailed 5 years for car theft

AN unemployed man from Couva who stole a car parked under a shed at a resident’s home was sentenced to five years with hard labour on June 11 after pleading guilty to larceny of a car.

Jamal Joseph, who has six previous convictions – including one for a similar offence – appeared before senior magistrate Nizam Khan in the Couva First Court.

PC Basdeo laid the charge and Sgt Bain prosecuted.

In sentencing Joseph, the magistrate Khan noted the growing prevalence of serious crimes in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly home invasions and vehicle thefts.

“There has been a proliferation of larceny over the years,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate added that going into people’s properties without their permission and taking items is a violation of their rights. Khan scolded him, saying being unemployed is no excuse for stealing.

The court heard that around 6.30 pm on April 27, the victim parked and secured his white Nissan B15, valued at $67,000, under a shed at his home on Mc Bean Road in Couva.

By 8 am the next day, the car was missing. The owner, who had not given anyone permission to take the car, reported the theft to the Couva CID.

Later that day, the victim received information on the car’s whereabouts and alerted investigators.

Around 11 am on April 28, PC Sohun and officers from the Central Division Task Force intercepted the car along Monroe Road, Cunupia. Joseph was driving.

He was arrested and taken to the Couva police station.

On April 29, during an interview with Cpl Hall, Joseph admitted to stealing the car.

His statement was recorded: “Yea officer, I really take the car inno.”

He was later charged.

During the hearing, Joseph said someone had called him saying he needed parts for that type of car.

Because he was unemployed and wanted money, he decided to steal the car.