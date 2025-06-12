Chamber: Pay Tobago contractors, improve tourism infrastructure

Curtis Williams, president of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. -

THE TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce is again calling on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to settle all outstanding payments to contractors in its budget proposal for fiscal 2025-2026, on June 23.

In an interview with Newsday on June 10, the chamber’s president Curtis Williams said the payments are long overdue.

“We urge the THA to prioritise the prompt settlement of outstanding payments to service providers and suppliers. These overdue liabilities hinder cash flow in the private sector and undermine business confidence,” he said.

At the plenary sitting of the assembly on May 22, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the THA still had an outstanding bill of $473 million for Tobago contractors.

He said when his administration assumed office in December 2021, it inherited from the PNM, a debt on the capital development side of $901,076,321.

Out of that sum, he said, the THA had paid out $278 million.

Augustine said there was a further $150 million that the assembly will not pay “in accordance with the audit report.

“That brings that total takeaway from the debt to $428 million and it means we have remaining $473 million to pay.”

Williams said the chamber is also hoping to hear plans to establish a Tobago Development Bank Fund.

“We strongly advocate for the creation of a dedicated Tobago Development Fund Bank. This long-awaited institution would provide accessible financing to businesses and entrepreneurs in the Tobago space.”

He said they are also looking forward to the implementation of the Tobago Loan Guarantee Programme.

“The roll-out of the awaited THA’s Loan Guarantee Programme is essential to support small and medium enterprises that continue to face difficulties in accessing capital. This initiative can significantly stimulate private sector growth and employment.”

Regarding tourism, Williams said members would like to see an investment in a commercial port with a cruise ship terminal and marina.

“Strategic investment in the development of a modern commercial port, inclusive of a cruise ship terminal and marina, is crucial. Such infrastructure will boost Tobago’s capacity for international trade, tourism, and marine activity while creating long-term employment opportunities.”

He said there is also a need for a comprehensive waste management system.

“We recommend the establishment of a sustainable waste disposal and management system with meaningful involvement from the private sector. This would improve public health, environmental outcomes, and support the island’s tourism and green economy goals.”

Williams said the recommendations represent the key priorities of the Tobago business community.

“We look forward to ongoing engagement with the THA and central government to ensure Tobago’s economic transformation is inclusive, responsive and resilient.”

In fiscal 2024-2025, the THA received $2.599 billion from central government, well short of the $3.956 billion it had requested to manage its affairs.

In an interview on the Tobago Updates morning show on June 9, Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Petal-Ann Roberts revealed the Tobago budget will be held in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on June 23.

Roberts said she met with Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo.

She expressed hope that the THA’s good relations with central government, this far, will augur well for Tobago.