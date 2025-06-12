Caroni East spared 'devastating' floods says MP

File photo/Angelo Marcelle

Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran says the communities of his constituency has, so far, been spared the devastating flooding seen in previous years.

In a statement via WhatsApp around 12 pm on June 12, Seecharan said it was result of “major coordinated flood mitigation efforts” launched when the UNC government was sworn in, and he and the team members of his constituency office were coordinating with relevant authorities to minimise the effects of the heavy rains in the constituency.

“In such areas as Chin Chin Road, Cunupia and El Carmen, homeowners, business people and farmers have not suffered the damage and dislocation that they experienced during prior rainy seasons.

“There are a few isolated incidents of dislocation and inconvenience. At Petersville, for example, a student was unable to sit the CSEC examination.”

He urged affected residents to contact his office and reminded all to take necessary precautions to secure their loved ones, properties and livestock, and to look out for the interests of their neighbours, especially the elderly and infirm.