Adverse weather alert extended to Friday 4 pm

Flooding on the Southern Main Road, Couva, on June 12. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE TT Meteorological Service has issued yellow level adverse weather alert No six, extending the ongoing weather alert to June 13 at 4 pm.

It said occasional showers and periods of rain are still expected for the rest of June 12 and into June 13. It said there is a high (70 per cent) chance for periodic heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The Met Service said there is an increased risk of street /flash flooding and landslides/landslips, particularly in areas with saturated soils. It said in the event of heavy, prolonged rainfall, smaller watercourses already at full capacity may overtop.

It said winds may become gusty in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms. These winds may further agitate sea conditions, displace loose outdoor items and even topple unstable trees.

The Met Service said an orange level riverine alert remains in effect, mainly for rivers in the Caroni and South Oropouche river basins.

The agency said people in flood and landslide prone areas are urged to remain alert, take precautions where necessary and monitor official updates. Motorists and residents in flood-prone areas should avoid flooded areas and exercise caution. The public should secure loose outdoor objects.

The population is advised to take necessary precautions to mitigate potential impacts.