7-yr-old crash victim discharged from hospital

Jennifer Ramourtarsingh and David Harroo. -

SEVEN-year-old Sameerah Harroo has been discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. She is the sole survivor of a vehicle accident that tragically claimed the lives of both her parents.

On June 8, Sameerah’s parents, David Harroo and Jennifer Ramourtarsingh, were travelling in a Kia K2700 when the vehicle veered off the Eastern Main Road in Wallerfield and crashed into a ditch. Both parents were killed in the accident.

Harroo and Ramourtarsingh were parents to six children.

When Newsday visited the family’s home and spoke with the child’s grandmother and older sister on June 9, they said Sameerah suffered multiple injuries, including a cracked skull and broken ribs.

Speaking on June 12, Shanniah Harroo, Sameerah’s older sister, said the family had just picked her up from the hospital earlier that day.

When asked if they had received any contact from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Shanniah said they had not.

The family is now hoping to move the funeral date for Harroo and Ramourtarsingh from June 16 to June 14.