4 ATMs smashed in Port of Spain

First Citizens Bank, Independence Square, Port of Spain. - File photo

FOUR First Citizens Bank ATMs on Independence Square, Port of Spain, were found vandalised on June 11, with total damage estimated at $33,000.

Reports say around 4 am, a customer attempting to use one of the machines told an Amalgamated Security officer stationed at the bank’s Credit Card Centre on Chacon Street the machine were damaged.

The officer discovered all four machines had been smashed. The matter was reported to the Central Police Station, and officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) visited to investigate.

Later that same day, two armed men robbed a Subway restaurant on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook. Around 3.20 pm, the cashier was at the register when she heard someone behind her say, “Nobody move, go in the back.”

On turning around, she saw two men dressed in black, one of whom had his face covered.

One suspect was described as approximately five feet nine inches tall, while the other was about six feet tall.

The men ordered all five employees to the back of the restaurant, where they demanded cash and personal belongings.

A Samsung A72 cellphone valued at $3,000 was taken from one employee. Another staff member reported the theft of her iPhone 8 Plus, valued at $1,000. A third employee was taken to the register and told to open it, after which the suspect stole $800 in cash.

The men then ran away along Gallus Street, Woodbrook.

Meanwhile, in Arouca, a 41-year-old man of Windy Hill was robbed of his car at gunpoint on the evening of June 10.

Around 6 pm, the man was in his yard when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed. The gunman ordered him to “pass d keys, I want d car.”

The victim complied and handed over the keys to his white Nissan B14, registration number PBM 5668, valued at $15,000. The suspects got in the car and drove off.