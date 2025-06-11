Yorke delighted with Soca Warriors despite loss to Costa Rica

Trinidad and Tobago men's head coach Dwight Yorke. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

HEAD coach of the Trinidad and Tobago men's senior football team Dwight Yorke commended his players for their work ethic against Costa Rica despite a 2-1 defeat on June 10, saying his players showed more intensity compared to their last match.

Despite a resounding 6-2 victory over St Kitts and Nevis at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on June 6, Yorke asked his players to be more ruthless after the result.

He was pleased with the effort against "Los Ticos." "I think it is an improvement from the last game that we played. I am pleased with my players. They worked themselves to the ground," Yorke said in a post-match media conference.

TT ended Group B of the second round of Concacaf World Cup qualification with seven points. It was enough to finish second in the group and advance to the final round of the qualification stage.

TT were the stronger side in the first 20 minutes against Costa Rica, maintaining possession with short passes. They created a few chances on goal, but could not convert.

Costa Rica took control of the match midway through the first half, which led to two goals and a 2-0 lead at halftime.

A 58th-minute goal by Levi Garcia made the scoreline 2-1. TT had to play the final 14 minutes of the match with ten men as defender Alvin Jones received a second yellow card.

Yorke said playing Costa Rica in their backyard is always challenging.

"We happened to come into a difficult situation here in Costa Rica," he said. "We know what Costa Rica has to offer and we felt that we needed to work extremely hard.

"We switched off when Costa Rica were on top of us and conceded a goal when I felt there were moments in the game we were on top of Costa Rica. A bit of a blow, but I like the response, particularly in the second half."

Speaking more about his team's attitude, Yorke said, "A lot of credit has to go to my players. We showed another side of the team that probably was not there earlier on (in the qualifying campaign). I am delighted even though we lost the game. I am sure we would have liked the result to be a little bit better, but we are delighted to advance to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers."

About the strategy in the second half, Yorke said, "I think we needed to change a little bit from a tactical point of view from the first half. It was not quite as smooth in the transition. We got a really good first 20 minutes of the game. We felt we got our foothold into the game, but once Costa Rica scored we seemed to have lost confidence and guidance at the time."

TT will now wait for the draw on June 12, which will determine who the Soca Warriors will face next. The 12 remaining teams will be split into three groups of four. The top team in each group will qualify for the World Cup. Those matches will be held from September to November.

The two best second-placed teams will still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup in the inter-confederation playoffs.