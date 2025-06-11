Woman recovering from Penal accident in which mother died

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

THE autopsy on Polly Rampersad, 64, is expected to be held on June 12 at the San Fernando General Hospital, according to her grandson, Khemraj.

Rampersad and her 34-year-old daughter were struck by an oncoming Toyota Hilux around 7.40 pm on June 9 while attempting to cross the Penal Rock Road, near Shrinarine Trace.

Surveillance footage on social media showed the two women crossing the roadway and being struck as they crossed onto the lane the Hilux was proceeding along. Rampersad died at the scene while her daughter was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

They were on their way home after picking up clothes from a seamstress to attend a funeral the next day.

Rampersad's grandson said the autopsy was supposed to be done on June 11 at the Forensic Science Centre but he was not informed until that morning. He said by then it was too late for him to reach the St James-based centre from his Penal home. Instead, he said he was informed the body would be sent to San Fernando.

Meanwhile, he said Rampersad's daughter, his mother, returned home after she was discharged from hospital on June 11.

"She have little pain and thing on her arms and back and lower body and head and stuff but they (doctors) said no major injuries."

He said she was prescribed painkillers and he was told to monitor her condition.

"She there, she talking, she could move around a little bit. She can't walk too good right now."

He said his mother was trying to come to terms with the loss of her mother.

Ordlano Subasingh, a distant relative who lives nearby, told Newsday the entire community was shocked by the incident. He attended the funeral Rampersad was hoping to be at and said many people were speaking about the accident.

"They was shocked to hear this lady dead."