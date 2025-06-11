Windies women beat South Africa in rain-affected ODI opener

West Indies batter Qiana Joseph. - File photo

WEST INDIES women recorded a winning start to their three-match One-Day International series against South Africa after securing a four-wicket win (DLS) in a rain-affected opener at the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill, Barbados, on June 10.

South Africa posted 232/9, batting first. In reply, West Indies looked comfortable in their chase and were 128/4 in the 26th over when the heavens opened. After an over one-hour delay, the match was reduced to 34 overs, setting the hosts a target of 180 for victory.

Needing 52 runs from 51 balls at that point, the maroon women cruised over the line as they raced to 180 from 32 overs.

When South Africa batted, their opening pair of Tazmin Brits (57) and Laura Wolvaardt (27) put on a stern 73-run partnership for the first wicket. The Windies bowlers struck while the iron was hot and grabbed three more quick scalps in the next six overs to restrict the hosts to 105/4 in under 25 overs.

Sune Luus (32) and Sinalo Jafta (20) delivered cameo knocks in the middle-order before Nadine de Klery (42) and Ayabonga Khaka (18) put in late shifts in the lower order to get them past the 200-run marker.

Doing the damage with the ball for West Indies were right-arm fast bowler Aaliyah Alleyne (2/35) and off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (2/44).

In their turn at the crease, Windies openers Qiana Joseph (60) and skipper Hayley Matthews (40) put on a solid 88-run opening stance. When the pair were dismissed, Stafanie Taylor (30 not out) took the reins and served as their guiding light over the line.

The West Indies lost two more wickets before the rain delay, but when play resumed, needing almost a run-a-ball, Taylor, Jannillea Glasgow (12) and Shemaine Campbelle (10) ensured they notched a victorious opening result.

They got to 180/6 from 32 overs. South African right-arm fast bowler Ayanda Hlubi (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers.

The second ODI bowls off on June 14 at the same venue.

Summarised Scores

SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 232/9 (50) – Tazmin Brits 57, Nadine de Klerk 42, Sune Luus 32, Laura Wolvaardt 27, Sinalo Jafta 20; Aaliyah Alleyne 2/35, Karishma Ramharack 2/44 vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 180/6 (32) DLS – Qiana Joseph 60, Hayley Matthews 40, Stafanie Taylor 30 not out; Ayanda Hlubi 3/50