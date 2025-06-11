UNHCR seeks legal alternatives for refugees in Trinidad and Tobago

The head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in TT, Amanda Solano (letf), participated alongside Andreina Brinceño Ventura-Brown in a virtual conference in Spanish aimed at refugees and asylum seekers on June 11. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Trinidad and Tobago, Amanda Solano, said the organisation is committed to working to find legal avenues for refugees, she said in a virtual discussion on June 11.

Solano spoke with Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, director of the NGO La Casita, in a live Facebook conference conducted in Spanish.

Last week, the UNHCR announced the closure of its offices in TT due to financial cuts. The office will be open until July 25, and the final closure will be on August 31.

Solano said: “We will have a little more distance between UNHCR and the refugees, but they will not be abandoned. Fortunately, we will be able to continue supporting our two partners in TT: La Casita and the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR).”

Solano said legal assistance is one of the key aspects of UNHCR's support for refugees, and in that regard, the CCHR will be able to turn to them, and they will have three lawyers available for any case the refugee needs.

"We remain committed to working together with the TT authorities to seek lasting alternatives for the legal status of refugees. UNHCR remains committed to refugee rights and we will continue working for a legal framework for all, but from our main offices in Panama," Solano said.

However, she did not answer questions about whether UNHCR has established contact with the TT government regarding protection, support, and plans for migrants.

Solano invited refugees and asylum seekers to visit the website help.unhcr.org where they will find answers to their concerns.

Ventura-Brown highlighted the concerns within the migrant community in TT and the closure of the UNHCR has generated anxiety about the upcoming changes. Solano confirmed the UNHCR will no longer receive asylum or refugee applications after July 25. Migrants will not be able to renew their refugee or asylum seeker status, nor will they be able to file new cases.

Solano said they are working with limited resources and staff from Monday to Friday, and for first-time registrations from Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The UNHCR refugee registration card will be valid until the expiration date.

While the UNHCR announced the closure of its offices, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar urged Venezuelans in TT to voluntarily return to their country, although she did not specify whether she was referring to all or only those who are here irregularly.

She also assured the government will work on a new plan for migrants in the coming months, without further details.