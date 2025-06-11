Trinidad and Tobago storyteller Tenille Clarke to be honoured in BVI

Managing director and principal publicist of Chambers Media Solutions Tenille Clarke. -

TT is once again on the prestigious map of global creative excellence, as daughter of the soil Tenille Clarke has been named the recipient of the Cultural Impact Award for the 2025 edition of the Toast Gala in the British Virgin Islands. The star-studded affair, scheduled for August 2 and hosted by social impact organisation Kickin It, will also present awards to acclaimed American actress, producer and writer, Issa Rae; content creators Skylar Marshai & Temi Ibisanmi; photographer Michael Winter; singer/songwriter Iyaz and fashion designer, Igdahliah Pickering.

At a media conference in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Clarke was hailed as one of the region’s most recognised storytelling architects. Clarke’s work in the public relations industry and communications landscape has shaped global perceptions of the Caribbean region, and amplified voices within the diaspora. She has written powerful pieces for legacy publications such as Forbes, British Vogue, ELLE Magazine, InStyle, Essence, National Geographic Traveller, The Guardian and Teen Vogue, among others. Her compelling sit-down interviews include global icons such as Tina Knowles, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and Erykah Badu. In 2024 she was named the Travel Journalist of the Year at the VICtor Awards by the Black Travel Summit in Florida. The Nedco Female Entrepreneur of the Year is also credited by the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism and Tourism Trinidad with securing TT’s place on Lonely Planet’s esteemed Best in Travel 2025 list, as featured on Good Morning America.

“Everything we create as Caribbean artists is rooted in legacy and identity: echoing the resilience of those who have come before us and carving the pathway of aspirations of our brilliant people,” Clarke said in a statement. For her, the honour from the organisers, Kickin It VI, carries deep-seeded personal meaning. “Receiving this honour from my own region, where my roots and power are deeply grounded, is one of the most meaningful acknowledgements of my career. The Caribbean continues to rise to the occasion, and I’m humbled to play a part alongside my peers in creativity in our collective global storytelling journey.”

As managing director and principal publicist of the award-winning Chambers Media Solutions, Clarke has built a reputation for leading her teams on high-profile PR campaigns across entertainment, commerce, events and tourism industries in both public and private sectors. She is also the founder of Industry 360, a safe-space advocacy agency for creative professionals in the Caribbean, which has partnered with such organisations as CultureCon, the Grenada Tourism Authority and I AM CARIBBEING.

“Tenille Clarke is a media maven and cultural force – a visionary who not only tells important stories but transforms narratives,” said Kyra James, founder of Kickin It BVI. “She embodies the power of representation and continues to open doors for Caribbean creatives across the globe. Honouring her at Toast 2025 is a tribute to her brilliance, social impact service and commitment to our region.”

For more event details on Toast 2025 Gala, visit https://kickinitvi.com/toast/