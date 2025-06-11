TEMA reports flooding, fallen trees in Tobago

Workmen begin to clear the road after bad weather left fallen trees on the road in Cradley, Tobago, on June 10. - Visual Styles

THE Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has received ten reports of damage as a result of bad weather on June 10. TEMA says it will continue to monitor the adverse weather conditions affecting the island as a result of the fourth tropical wave of the 2025 season.

On June 9, the TT Meteorological Service issued a yellow-level alert, saying bad weather was expected to begin at 2 am on June 10 and end on June 11 at 4 pm. The Met Service said there was a medium chance (60 per cent) of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity associated with atmospheric instability expected from early morning.

In a June 10 statement, TEMA said as of 2 pm, it had received ten reports involving flooding, fallen trees, and electrical hazards across various villages. Most of those incidents have already been addressed by the relevant authorities.

“Some of the key incidents reported include: fallen trees obstructing roadways in Mason Hall, Glamorgan, Belle Garden, and Charlotteville. Flooding at private residences in Whim and Scarborough, a collapsed tree on a home in Delaford, as well as high-tension electrical wires resting on a rooftop in Belle Garden.”

TEMA said it remained in a state of heightened readiness and continued to co-ordinate with key stakeholders to ensure the safety of residents. The Tobago Emergency Operations Centre, it said, remains on standby and will be activated if the need arises.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant, monitor official updates, and report any emergencies or hazards by calling 211 and messaging TEMA’s emergency WhatsApp number 1-868-729-4932.

Schools were also suspended owing to the bad weather.

A statement from the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology said that decision was based on advice from TEMA after the weather alert, which noted that conditions were expected to intensify.

The division said it decided to dismiss schools in the best interest of all students and staff. It said students currently sitting the CAPE Management of Business examinations were allowed to continue writing their exams as scheduled, while the TT National Learning Assessment exam was postponed and would be rescheduled to a date to be announced.

The division advised parents and guardians to make the necessary arrangements to collect their children as soon as possible. It said maxi taxi concessionaires were advised to transport students home.

The division said it would continue to closely monitor the weather conditions and will issue further advisories should they become necessary.