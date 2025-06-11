Steelpan Players, Blue Devils win Dream11 T10 openers

Batsman Crystian Thurton. FILE PHOTO -

Chicago Steelpan Players and Bess Motors Blue Devils opened their respective Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast campaigns with convincing wins at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on June 9.

Against Soca Kings in the opening fixture, Steelpan Players sealed a solid eight-wicket win. This, after Soca Kings were restricted for 87/8, to which Steelpan Players responded with a victorious 88/2 inside eight overs.

Christian Lall (19) and Joshua James (14) were the top scorers for Soca Kings, batting first, as Mark Deyal (2/13), Clevon Kalawan (2/17) and Sidel Diaz (2/18) kept their batters at bay.

In reply, Steelpan Players’ Diaz (38) shone with the bat, while Navin Bidaisee (18), Deyal (15 not out) and Akeil Cooper (11 not out) completed the successful chase from 7.5 overs.

For Bess Motors Blue Devils, they defeated Leatherback Strikers by seven wickets in a rain-affected contest, which forced a revised target.

Batting first, Strikers posted a challenging target of 96/6 from ten overs with Damion Joachim top scoring with an unbeaten 30. Ewart Nicholson also scored 22 while Kastri Singh (2/9) and Samuel Roopnarine (2/17) were Blue Devils’ best bowlers.

Set a target of 97 for the win, rain interrupted the Blue Devils’ chase and they were given a revised target of 72 for victory. Crystian Thurton (33 not out) and Teshawn Castro (17 not out) made light work of the target, with opener Kamil Pooran (15) also chipping in.

Action was scheduled to continue on June 10 with Soca Kings up against Blue Devils from noon and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers scheduled to take on Leatherback Strikers from 2.30 pm.