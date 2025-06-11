Stand your ground – the Trini way

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: As a father, a husband, and citizen, I sat in rapt attention as Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander painted a visceral picture of the horrors of home invasions. Their words stirred something primal in me – every instinct to protect my family surged to the surface.

The scenarios described – of screaming women, helpless children, and powerless fathers – chilled me to the bone. I, like many others, imagined the unimaginable. I would do anything to protect my family. And I should have the right to do so.

But while emotion may stir the soul, legislation must be guided by more than sentiment. As we consider the introduction of a stand-your-ground law, we must proceed with both urgency and caution – balancing the sacred right to self-defence with the sobering responsibility of preserving life, justice, and societal order.

The Prime Minister is right on a fundamental point: no one should be left defenceless in their own home. The castle doctrine – recognised in many jurisdictions worldwide – acknowledges that one's home is their sanctuary. The law must empower law-abiding citizens to respond with necessary force when under direct threat, especially within their own premises. It is unacceptable that innocent families continue to live in fear while criminals roam with impunity.

Access to legal firearms, when granted responsibly, and with robust vetting and psychological assessments, may give citizens the confidence and means to protect themselves – especially in remote areas where police response times are inadequate.

However, as we explore legislation modelled after stand-your-ground laws like Florida’s, and other parts of the US, we must proceed with cultural and contextual sensitivity. TT is not the US. We are a small island nation with unique socio-economic dynamics, long-standing community tensions, and an already strained justice system.

Across the US, stand-your-ground laws have produced both empowering success stories and controversial tragedies. While some statistics suggest reduced violent crime, others show a spike in homicides and concerns about racial bias in the application of the law. We must not replicate flaws under the banner of strength.

The potential for misuse – where perception of threat becomes justification for lethal force – is real. We must build in legal safeguards to ensure that the law is not exploited by vigilantes, or worse manipulated to cover unlawful killings.

We must develop a framework that reflects the values and challenges of TT.

Our version of a stand-your-ground law must be built on a strong legal and ethical foundation. This includes establishing clear definitions of when force – especially deadly force – is legally justified, so that both citizens and law enforcement understand the boundaries of lawful self-defence.

It should also mandate comprehensive training for all licensed firearm holders, focusing not only on firearm safety, but also on conflict de-escalation and appropriate use-of-force protocols.

To maintain public trust, we must implement robust oversight mechanisms to thoroughly investigate every instance where deadly force is used under the law. Equally important is a sustained public education campaign to ensure citizens are fully informed of both their rights and their responsibilities.

Finally, the legislation must include a system for ongoing data collection and annual reviews, allowing for evidence-based adjustments that ensure the law is meeting its intended objectives without unintended consequences.

Self-defence must never become a licence for aggression. Our goal is not a more violent society, but a safer one – where law-abiding citizens are equipped, empowered, and informed.

Alexander’s presentation was raw, emotional, and unsettling – and rightfully so. The story he told is real for many families. But legislation must be more than emotional appeal. It must be sober, strategic, and sustainable.

Let us not dig a hole to fill a hole. Let us not trade the fear of being victims for the reality of being accused of a wrongful killing. We can and must find a Trini solution to this Trini problem – one that blends protection with prudence, empowerment with restraint.

I look forward to the committee’s findings, the public debates, the bill itself, and eventually, a law that allows me to protect my loved ones – without sacrificing the soul of our democracy.

ABDON MASON

via e-mail