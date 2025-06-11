Stand your ground on proposed law, government

THE EDITOR: Let’s be absolutely clear: the right to self-defence is non-negotiable. It is a fundamental human right that neither the government nor any civilian has the authority to deny.

In a country like TT – where violent home invasions, rapes, and murders occur daily – it is unconscionable that anyone would even consider restricting the right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families with legally owned firearms – or, worse, deny them the very right to own those firearms for their protection.

It is not a matter of government generosity to “allow” a stand-your-ground law – it is the government’s duty to ensure that citizens have the means to protect themselves from violent criminals who have no respect for human life or the law. Anything less is a complete dereliction of duty.

And yes, I fully agree that prevention is always better than cure. We must tackle the root causes of crime, such as poverty, inequality, unemployment, and systemic failures that breed violence and desperation. But let’s not pretend that these long-term solutions negate the immediate and absolute right of every citizen to protect their lives and property when faced with imminent danger.

The right to self-defence is not up for debate. It is the bedrock of a free society, and any government that fails to uphold this right is failing its people.

It’s time to stand your ground on a stand-your-ground law – because without the means to defend ourselves and our families, all other rights are meaningless.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail