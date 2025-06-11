Special Branch officer nominated for Police Commissioner post

Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO

THE House of Representatives will debate a motion to appoint Allister Guevarro as the new Commissioner of Police (CoP) on June 13. This information is contained in a motion on the House's order paper for that sitting.

The motion, filed in the name of Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, states Section 123(3) of the Constitution provides that the Police Service Commission (PSC) shall submit to the President a list of the names of the persons nominated for appointment to the offices of Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Section 123 (4) states the President shall issue a notification to each person nominated under subsection (3) and this notification shall be subject to affirmative resolution of the House.

The motion said the PSC has submitted Guevarro's name for appointment to the office of CoP. The President issued this notification on May 9 and the motion states "it is expedient to approve the notification."

Guevarro, who was last assigned to the Special Branch, was part of the three-man investigative team appointed to February 2022 island-wide blackout in Trinidad.

According to his Facebook page, Guevarro studied law enforcement leadership at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), San Salvador, El Salvador.

The motion also calls on the House to approve the notification of Asst CoP Wayne Mystar to act as a DCP.

This notification was issued by the President on June 3.