Sammy warns more players may follow Pooran in Windies exit

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on May 22, 2025. (AP Photo) -

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has warned that more players may follow Nicholas Pooran into international retirement, saying he “would not be surprised” if other maroon stars also opt out of representing the regional team.

Sammy was responding to Pooran’s unexpected announcement on June 9 to step away from international cricket.

The dynamic left-hander, who was a key figure in the West Indies’ T20 setup, shocked fans across the globe when he announced his international retirement via Instagram, less than nine months ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

While expressing disappointment, Sammy acknowledged that he had been preparing for the possibility.

“I was hoping that it didn’t happen but in my mind, I was already planning that we may have a T20 team without Pooran,” Sammy said. “I’m pretty sure more will follow in that direction. I will not be surprised. That’s the way T20 cricket is now coming from the West Indies.”

Pooran, who made his debut in 2016 and quickly became a mainstay in white-ball cricket, also built a lucrative career in various global T20 leagues. His decision underscores the challenge facing Cricket West Indies in retaining top talent in an era where franchise opportunities offer financial security and year-round playing time.

Sammy lamented the difficulty of keeping players committed to the regional side.

“The challenges that we face trying to keep players motivated to play for the crest… it’s out of our control,” he added. “I don’t have control over someone’s personal career. It’s a personal choice.”

According to Sammy, Pooran had handled the decision professionally and respectfully, notifying the coaching staff early to allow sufficient time for adjustment.

“Nicholas Pooran is a professional with a responsibility to himself, his family, and the people he represents. A talent like that I’d love to have in the team, but I don’t control anyone’s career.”

He revealed that his instincts had pointed to a possible exit when discussions around Pooran’s availability for the UK tour began.

“Nicholas sent me a text message, and I also had a conversation with his agent. From that response, I knew I had to be preparing for the worst case.”

Despite the setback, Sammy remains focused on the future, expressing appreciation that Pooran gave the team enough notice to revise their plans.

“He told us early enough so we have more time to plan without him. Now it’s about moving on with a game plan for the World Cup without Nicholas Pooran.”