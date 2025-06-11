S-Kapade, Arrow go toe-to-toe in regatta four

S-Kapade cuts throw the waters during regatta four at Casters Cova, Chaguaramas, on June 1. - Photos by Ronald Daniel

S-KAPADE and Arrow went toe-to-toe in the spec class when regatta four of the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association National Championships was held at Casters Cove, Chaguaramas, on June 1.

Two sprints and two circuit events took place with S-Kapade and Arrow battling throughout.

The spec class is a category where all the boats have a similar engine which most times leads to competitive action.

Arrow made a quick start finishing second in sprint one, while S-Kapade finished last in the five-boat field which included Pandemic, Asalt Weapon and Ballistic.

S-Kapade stormed back to win Circuit One and grab 200 points. Arrow was third (120 points) and the battle was now on for the overall title.

An additional 100 points was earned by S-Kapade in the second sprint which kept it in front of Arrow.

Arrow did everything it could in Circuit Two by winning the final event, which added 200 points to its tally. Still, it was not enough as a second-place finish (150 points) by S-Kapade in the final event ensured victory with 705 points overall. Arrow was a close second with 675 points.

The other categories were not as competitive.

Extreme Measures won the 70 mph division after winning all four races to end with 740 points. Blue Extreme was second with 590 points and Ketch This third with 500 points.

Kraken dominated the 60 mph class with 860 points, easing to victory among the seven participating boats. Too Wicked ended second (635 points) and John Wick finished third (565 points).

In the two-boat 50 mph class, Thanos won with 610 points and Light Speed ended with 335 points.

The fifth and final regatta will take place on July 5, which will be followed by the TT Great Race on August 16.