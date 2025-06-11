Rhea Khan cops 20th national women's squash title

Sunshine Snacks men and women's open winners Chayse McQuan and Rhea Khan. - TT Squash Association

RHEA Khan powered to an unprecedented 20th Sunshine Snack Senior National Squash Championships women’s open title when action concluded at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club Racquet Centre in St Clair on June 7.

Marie Claire Barcant finished in the runner-up spot while Gia Ghuran claimed third, and Anayiah Ramdeen took home the plate title.

Khan was also victorious in the women’s over-40 category as she rose above eventual silver medallist Siane Julien and bronze receiver Karina Baksh-Mungal.

In the men’s open, Chayse Mc Quan finished in winner’s row with Seth Thong and Brandon De Montrichard rounding off the top three places respectively. Ross D’Juran captured the division’s plate.

Meanwhile, Ghuran bettered her women’s open finish by topping the field in the women’s novice ahead of second-placed Ramdeen and third-ranked Saanvi Chattergoon. Claiming plate honours was Shirvana Hosein.

To the men’s over-60, Richard Hart emerged champion ahead of Gerard Edghill. Hart was also third in the over-50, with Paul DeVerteuil claiming top honours and David Lanser coming in second.

Other Senior National Squash Results:

Women’s Over-50 – 1. Beverly Ann Wilson; 2. Catherine DeGannes Martin; 3. Karina Baksh-Mungal

Men’s Novice – 1. Coen Mack; 2. Vithala Chattergoon; 3. Nixon Benedict Callender II; Plate – Evan Ghuran

Men’s Over-40 – 1. Marc Pontifex; 2. Peter Pirtheesingh; Godfrey Wei; Plate – Edward Mark Kidman