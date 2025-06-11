Priority Bus Route open till midnight June 11

Heavy rains leave lower Richmond Street, Port of Spain, partially submerged, as motorists cautiously maneuver through floodwaters on June 11. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has declared the Priority Bus Route is open for use by light motor vehicles between 6 pm and 12 am on June 11.

In a social media post, the ministry said motorists were reminded to use caution and be aware of ongoing construction works in the vicinity of Railway Road, Arouca.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management said there was flooding at Arouca Junction and in the vicinity of Bacalay Road and Eastern Main Road, Arouca. It said motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid these routes and use alternatives where possible.