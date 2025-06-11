Port Authority assures no disruption when Cabo Star on drydock

Minister of Works and Transport Jearlean John, left, and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre, at a meeting in Scarborough, Tobago, on June 11. - Photo courtesy THA

THE PORT Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) has said interim measures are being put in place to ensure the uninterrupted movement of cargo between July 12 and August 3 during the upcoming drydocking and maintenance of the MV Cabo Star.

In a release on June 11, the Ministry of Works and Transport said the PATT will provide details of the interim arrangements for seabridge coverage.

The ministry said inter-island connectivity, via the seabridge, was one of the main items on the agenda during a meeting between Minister of Works and Transport Jearlean John and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on June 11 at the Hochoy Charles Administrative Complex, Scarborough.

Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris, Port Authority CEO Marcia Charles-Elbourne and representatives of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association and Inter-Island Truckers and Traders Association, also attended the meeting.

The ministry, in the release, said the meeting was in keeping with the government’s commitment to inclusive national development.

The meeting, it added, focused on strategic infrastructure priorities for the island, including the enhancement of inter-island connectivity, ongoing port development and proposed cargo transport measures in light of the upcoming drydocking and scheduled maintenance of the MV Cabo Star.

“During discussions, the Port of Trinidad and Tobago outlined interim plans to ensure the uninterrupted movement of cargo between July 12 and August 3,” the ministry said.

It quoted John as describing the engagement as part of “a new phase of side-by-side development, grounded in mutual interest, shared responsibility and a unified approach to national progress.”

John, the ministry said, also emphasised that every effort was being made to minimise disruptions to Tobago’s operations and called on all relevant stakeholders to adopt a results-driven, collaborative mindset to ensure the success of the transition period.

The ministry also quoted Augustine as saying, “I welcome the approach to side-by-side development for both islands that is driven by dialogue and collaboration. This augurs well for shared and equitable growth.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the proposed interim measures, highlighting the need for flexibility and proper communication with Tobago stakeholders to ensure that the intended objective of the plan is met.

The ministry said both John and Augustine reaffirmed the importance of co-ordinated planning and sustained dialogue in addressing Tobago’s development priorities in a timely and integrated manner.

It added the stakeholder consultation provided an opportunity for meaningful feedback, ensuring that on-the-ground experiences and sector-specific insights were incorporated into the planning and implementation process.

“The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the Port Authority remain committed to building strong partnerships with the Tobago House of Assembly and civil society, ensuring that infrastructure solutions are practical, people-centred and future-ready.

“The ultimate goal is to foster sustainable economic growth, strengthen inter-island integration and enhance the quality of life for the people of Tobago.”