Manuel Congo bursts its banks, Caroni ready to overflow

- Courtesy Met Office

As persistent rainfall continued across the country for a second day, the Manuel Congo River overtopped its banks on the night of June 11.

The Caroni River in Tumpuna was also at 101 per cent capacity and the the El Carmen River in Caroni was at a 100 per cent.

The Met Office upgraded the yellow-level riverine flood alert to orange level at 9.15 pm.

It said with continued rainfall, water levels would continue to rise.

“While weather conditions have settled over Trinidad currently, further rainfall activity will likely continue over the next 24 hours which will result in further elevation of these river levels,” the Met Office said.

“As a result, there continues to be a severe risk to public safety, livelihood and property in communities surrounding these rivers.”

The Met Office urged those who live in the areas close to these rivers to take necessary precautions.

“Finalise preparations to protect lives, livelihoods and property. Activate your safety plan. Protect important assets and documents. Do not take unnecessary risks. Follow the instructions of government officials.”

It said other major rivers, including the North and South Oropouche, were rising at relatively lower rates but were also being monitored closely.

The Met Office has predicted more rainfall for June 12.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.