Keshorn Walcott throws to silver in Finland

KESHORN WALCOTT threw to men’s javelin silver at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet — the Motonet GP Lahti – in Finland on June 11.

The two-time Olympic medallist landed the spear at modest 79.98 metres to seal runner-up spot. Kenyan Julius Yego topped the field with his 82.95m mark while Finnish field athlete Taneli Juutinen was third with a 78.24m distance.

This was Walcott’s second meet and first medal for this season. He opened his 2025 campaign with a credible fourth place and 84.65m distance at the Doha Diamond League on May 16.

This was also his second meet under the guidance of new German coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz. The pair met for the first time in-person in Europe five weeks ago, but have been working together virtually since last October. Walcott was previously coached by Cuban Ismael Lopez Mastrapa.

Walcott will stay in Finland until June 17, when he competes in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku. He returns to the Diamond League circuit in Paris, on June 20. He hope to use these two meets in Finland to sharpen up ahead of the Diamond League.